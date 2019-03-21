Police Review Security After Theft Outside Michigan Governor's Home

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police are reviewing security protocol for the official residence of Michigan's governor after the thefts from two vehicles parked outside.

Agency spokeswoman Shanon Banner says the review covers "existing security measures and staffing to ensure a situation such as this does not occur again."

Twenty-four-year-old Dequinderick Jones of Lansing was charged over the weekend with larceny from a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a vehicle.

Court transcripts say a Bluetooth speaker was stolen last week from a vehicle belonging to a daughter of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a guitar was taken from the personal vehicle of a state trooper guarding the home.

Records say a worker monitoring security footage alerted the trooper to an unknown man outside the ranch-style home.