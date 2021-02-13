Police: Still "Diligently" Probing 2 Indiana Teens' Killings

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Organizers have reached their public fundraising goal toward building a memorial park for two teenage girls who were killed while out on a northern Indiana recreation trail more than two years ago.

The planned Abby and Libby Memorial Park near Delphi is named for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, whose February 2017 deaths remain unsolved.