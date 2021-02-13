Police: Still "Diligently" Probing 2 Indiana Teens' Killings

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

Credit AZRA CEYLAN / WBAA

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Four years after two teenage girls were killed in northern Indiana during a winter hiking trip, authorities say they are still “diligently” investigating the unsolved slayings and seeking more tips. Indiana State Police say in a statement that it and other agencies “continue to actively investigate all tips and leads we receive” in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The teens’ bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on a trail just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

