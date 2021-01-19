Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic To Open In South Bend This Weekend

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The Indiana Department of Health and the Department of Homeland Security will open a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in South Bend this weekend, with 1,200 doses available over two days.

St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Bob Einterz said the state likely received a small increase in its allotment of doses, and is opening the clinic to ensure those extra shots make it into people’s arms.

“It’s difficult for any of our systems that currently exist to double [their] output on a weekend," Einterz said. "This is one way to ensure all doses that the state has received will be given to individuals.”

Einterz said the county is still receiving updates from IDOH and Homeland Security, but the clinic should be located at Ivy Tech’s South Bend campus. He said it will be open Saturday and Sunday, with 600 doses available per day.

Appointments can be made by calling Indiana 211 or by using the state’s online registry, though the site hasn’t appeared on the state's vaccine map yet. Eligibility is still for healthcare workers, first responders and individuals over age 70.

As of Jan. 18, three HealthLinc sites in St. Joseph County are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine – two in South Bend and one in Mishawaka. You can request an appointment using this form.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.