The Post-Pandemic Future Of Live Music

As millions of Hoosiers wait for post-pandemic normalcy, the live concert is one activity that may be among the last to return full-force.

Today we talk about live concerts during the pandemic. We find out what socially distanced concerts were like during this past year, and talk about how soon we could see live shows again. We also learn about the impact COVID-19 has had on local Indiana musicians and artists.

Produced by Tim Brouk.

Guest:

Marc Allan

Former IndyStar Music Critic

Steve Sybesma

Indiana Concert Promoter, Co-Founder of Deer Creek Music Center

Dave Lindquist

Entertainment Journalist, Host of “The Beat” on 92.3 WTTS