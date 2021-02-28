Potawatomi Zoo Announces Plans For Giraffe Habitat

The Potawatomi Zoo has announced online that it is planning to bring giraffes to the zoo in the future.

(Read more from the Potawatomi Zoo's announcement from its Facebook page.) We couldn't be more excited to finally officially announce that we are bringing giraffes to the Zoo! We are inviting you to be a part of the Big & Loud campaign to complete a new giraffe habitat and renovate the former chimpanzee habitat to house lions. In order to complete this project, we are committing $4.8 million to finish the Giraffe Savanna and Feeding Adventure, and $1.5 million to renovate the lion habitat, the largest campaign in Zoo history! This thrilling new project will encompass a giraffe savanna and feeding platform at the heart of the Zoo. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with giraffes from an elevated platform and watch these beautiful animals roam their habitat along with other African wildlife. We are also building a 10,000 square foot barn to house giraffes and allow visitors the chance to see and feed these animals indoors all year long. This is a unique opportunity in our region.Along with introducing a new species, we are committed to turning the former chimpanzee habitat into a larger, more naturalistic African lion habitat. Your donation will help us provide the exceptional level of care needed to care for and house these exciting species. Visit our website to learn more and add your name to the donors who have already committed to helping us take this next step. Thank you for your generous support! We can’t wait to cut the ribbon on the finished project! www.potawatomizoo.org/bigandloud