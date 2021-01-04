Power Outages In Area Are Fewer, Local Warming Sites See Little Use

Listen to a broadcast version of this story with reporting from WVPE's Gemma DiCarlo.

NEW: (Jan. 4 at 3:45m):

Here is the latest from I&M on the utility's effort to restore power following an ice storm on Jan. 1st and snow over the weekend. You can check the for the latest on I&M's online outage map here. As of 3:45pm Monday 1,849 outages still remained. South Bend saw about 18 people at its warming site at the Century Center and Elkhart had only one family use its warming site at the fire station.





(You can read the release posted by I&M Monday at 10:30am below.)

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has restored power to more than 85% or more than 48,000 customers whose service was interrupted after a weekend winter storm blanketed our service area with freezing rain, ice and snow.

I&M estimates power to about 100 remaining southwest Michigan customers and a majority of remaining South Bend/Elkhart area customers will be restored by 3 p.m. today.

We are communicating restoration times to our customers via our mobile app, the outage map on our website and customers can call our 24/7 Customer Operations Center at 1-800-311-4634. Customers can also chat with a representative via Facebook or Twitter. (See the “Stay Informed” section below for links)

I&M greatly appreciates the patience from our customers as we work safely and efficiently to restore power. More than 660 I&M and AEP employees along with our business partners will continue restoration until the power is back on to all affected customers. Crews from seven states have been and will work long hours in the winter elements until all customers who lost service are restored.

The damage from this winter storm is widespread and includes 100 spans of wires down, a dozen broken or damaged poles and numerous trees and limbs needed to be trimmed before restoration work could resume.

I&M encourages customers to be aware that trees or limbs could still fall at any moment. Other possible lingering safety issues include:

Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You can call us at 800-311-4634, report on our app or website, or call 911.

It is vital to the safety of our customers and crews that customers who use generators must follow all the guidelines for proper use.

Some roads remain icy or snow covered. Please use extreme caution if you must walk outside or drive.

Some traffic lights may still not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.Crews are following all CDC guidelines perTaining to COVID-19 including physical distancing. We urge the general public not to approach our crews.

APPROXIMATE OUTAGE NUMBERS:

South Bend/Elkhart area: 6,200

Southwest Michigan: 100

UPDATE (Jan. 3 at 4pm):

I&M has provided an update as of the morning of Sun., Jan. 3rd as to when power restoration is expected in the Michiana area. I&M is also getting help from additional repair crews from Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Some schools have canceled classes for Monday including Elkhart Community Schools and the South Bend Community School Corp.

" class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content" src="/sites/all/modules/contrib/wysiwyg/plugins/break/images/spacer.gif" title="<--break-->">

(See below for the latest information from I&M.)

ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION:

I&M will continue to restore power to customers until 100% of customers are restored. I&M has established estimated times of restoration for customers affected by the winter storm outages:

South Bend/Elkhart area:

75% restored: 11 p.m. tonight

100% restored: 3 p.m. Monday

Southwest Michigan:

100% restored: 6 p.m. tonight

Most customers will be restored before those times. See the section under “Stay Informed” for ways customers can check the status of outages in their area.

APPROXIMATE OUTAGE NUMBERS:

Indiana Total Customer Outages: 16,760

South Bend/Elkhart area: 16,700

Michigan Total Customer Outages: 250

Buchanan area: 230

Three Rivers area: fewer than 20

PREVIOUS POST (Jan. 2, 2021):

It could take a few days to restore power in parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan after ice knocked down power lines. Indiana Michigan Power estimated that 75% of outages in the South Bend/Elkhart area should be restored by late Sunday with the balance by Monday afternoon. Michigan outages should be cured by early Sunday evening. There were 30,500 outages reported in the utility’s Indiana territory and 3,350 in Michigan. The city of South Bend opened the Century Center as an emergency warming site. NIPSCO also reported around 19,000 households without power. The City of Elkhart has opened the Central Fire Station as a warming site as well. Elkhart Community Schools have canceled classes for Monday.

(You can read more about the Century Center as a warming site in the release below.)

The City of South Bend has opened the Century Center to serve as a warming site for residents who are without power and heat.



Residents can take shelter at the Century Center, 20 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601, beginning at 5 p.m. today and continuing until the need subsides. Because of the continuing threat of COVID-19, residents at the warming site will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus.



The warming site will make available electrical outlets for residents who have medical or other needs. Pets cannot be brought into the Century Center.



Residents who need immediate medical attention or are experiencing an emergency should call 911.

La ciudad de South Bend ha abierto el Century Center para que sirva como un lugar de calentamiento para los residentes que no tienen electricidad ni calefacción.

Los residentes pueden refugiarse en el Century Center, 20 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601, a partir de las 5 p.m. hoy y continuar hasta que la necesidad disminuya. Debido a la continua amenaza de COVID-19, los residentes en el sitio de calentamiento deberán usar una cubierta facial y observar el distanciamiento social para mitigar la propagación del virus.

El lugar de calentamiento pondrá a disposición enchufes eléctricos para los residentes que tengan necesidades médicas o de otro tipo. No se pueden traer mascotas al Century Center.

Los residentes que necesitan atención médica inmediata o están experimentando una emergencia deben llamar al 911.