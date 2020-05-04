Power Public Radio Through A Pandemic - #GivingTuesdayNow

By Diane Daniels 18 minutes ago

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. Today is about that generosity. Give if you can. And WVPE would encourage you to support your location NPR station with a donation here.

Generosity can help alleviate the isolation and loneliness that many of us feel during this time. Our ability to give help and hope can counter feelings of powerlessness.

#GivingTuesdayNow - Unprecedented Times Call For Unprecedented Support

By Diane Daniels 34 minutes ago

#GivingTuesdayNow is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity--to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal.

● People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during #GivingTuesdayNow:
whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to
causes, every act of generosity counts. WVPE urges you to support your local NPR station through this link. 

#GivingTuesdayNow: You Power Public Radio

By Diane Daniels 58 minutes ago

You are the community that powers public radio. WVPE and NPR’s network of local stations around the country are made possible because of donations from people like you. Celebrate #GivingTuesdayNow by donating today when you click this link.

Giving Tuesday Now: Your Generosity Powers Information, Entertainment, Inspiration

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

#GivingTuesdayNow is a day for people to stand together to rally around the causes they care about. Show your appreciation for the vital news coverage you depend on by donating to WVPE today. Click this link to show your support.

 

"Giving Tuesday Now" Is May 5th

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago

Giving Tuesday Now is a new global day of giving and unity on  May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday. It's an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.