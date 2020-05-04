Power Public Radio Through A Pandemic - #GivingTuesdayNow

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. Today is about that generosity. Give if you can. And WVPE would encourage you to support your location NPR station with a donation here.

Generosity can help alleviate the isolation and loneliness that many of us feel during this time. Our ability to give help and hope can counter feelings of powerlessness.