President Trump Coming To Indiana For NRA Annual Meeting

The NRA has announced that it is bringing its annual meeting back to Indianapolis later this month.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at a forum at the event on Friday, April 26.

The meeting will be held at the Indiana Convention Center.

The NRA boasts that the event will offer "15 acres of guns and gear, exclusive seminars and luncheons, appearances from top national political leaders and musical superstars - and the chance to rub shoulders with tens of thousands of other Second Amendment patriots."

Trump's April 26 appearance in Indianapolis comes about a month after his administration pushed a ban on bump stocks, the device used by the gunman in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre to make his weapons fire rapidly like machine guns.

Trump has been a strong supporter of the NRA, which spent millions helping to elect him in 2016.

Nevertheless, the NRA's top priorities — allowing gun owners with a state-issued concealed-carry permit to carry a handgun in any state and easing restrictions on the sales of suppressors — remain unfulfilled.

The speech to the NRA will be Trump's third consecutive appearance at the group's annual meeting.