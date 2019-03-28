President Trump visits Grand Rapids for campaign rally

Supporters of President Donald Trump were lined up for blocks in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon ahead of the president's campaign rally in the city.

One of those supporters is Mark Aben. He works in construction and says Trump is the greatest president ever. Aben says he hopes Trump uses the rally to bring people together.

“Let’s just talk about bringing the country back together. Let’s not be so divided. Doesn’t matter what you are. Let’s just be great, let’s be America. Let’s not be Republican, let’s not be Democrat, let’s not be Independent, let’s just be Americans.”

Michigan was a key state in securing Trump’s victory in 2016. This will be his first re-election rally since special counsel Robert Mueller finished his investigation into the presidential campaign’s potential ties to Russia.

Saundra Kiczenski says she's been to more than 20 Trump rallies in several states.

Kiczenski says that the Mueller investigation was a “witch hunt.”

“I get so tired of this…. I don’t even – I haven’t even been following it anymore I just turn the television off. It’s the same thing day after day on every channel it’s just like, whatever.”

