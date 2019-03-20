Presidential Stop In Lima Excites

President Donald Trump’s mMotorcade drew crowds of residents as he made his way to Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, where Trump spoke to workers who make tanks for the U.S. Army.

The state's traditional Democrat-leaning workers swung for Trump in 2016, and he has made numerous visits there.

The workers of Padrone’s Pizza were so excited the president would drive by by their pizzeria on his way to the plant that they made a sign welcoming Trump and asking him to stop in.

Julissa Stevenson works at the pizzeria and is from Lima. She said she’s happy with his performance thus far and his visit was definitely a highlight for her.



"I mean who doesn't get excited for the president to come to your hometown," she said. "It's not an everyday thing, definitely."

In a residential area on the motorcade route, Terri Morris put a sign in her front yard reading ‘Bring Back Honesty, Trump has to go.’

But even Morris was caught in the pomp and circumstance of the presidential motorcade, and says she ran outside to take a video when the president drove by.

"Everyone should have a certain respect for that, even if you don't like the man in the office, you should respect the man in the office," she said.

Trump spoke to workers in Lima and then headed northeast to Canton, Ohio for a fundraising event.