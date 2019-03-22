Previewing Saturday's NCAA Tourney Men's Games

The NCAA men’s college basketball tournament rolls into Round Two Saturday.

The games feature several top-ranked teams and one of the most exciting players in this year’s March Madness.

Murray State’s Ja Morant was almost unstoppable in Round One, posting double digits in scoring, assists and rebounds.

Now he takes on the tough inside game of Florida State.

Michigan State struggled to victory in Round One - to the point that Coach Tom Izzzo had to be physically restrained while yelling at a player.

Now Michigan State faces a familiar foe – fellow Big Ten conference team Minnesota.

Florida squares off against the tough defense of the Michigan Wolverines.

Number one seed Gonzaga is coming off an easy victory and matches up against the three point sharpshooters of Baylor.

Purdue goes against defending national champion Villanova.

LSU meets Maryland, Kansas clashes with Auburn and small school Wofford faces perennial power Kentucky.