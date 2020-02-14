Probe finds 911 Dispatchers Bungled Fatal Mishawaka Pond Crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — An investigation has determined that two 911 dispatchers made mistakes during emergency calls about a driver who had veered into a frozen northern Indiana pond with her three young children.

The South Bend Tribune reports that one of the errors delayed the response of a dive team to the crash location.

The St. Joseph County dispatch center's director says in a report released Wednesday that the two dispatchers have resigned since the New Year's Eve crash in Mishawaka, but they likely would have been disciplined if they hadn't.

Brooke Kleven and her 3-month-old daughter survived the crash, but two of her other young children drowned.