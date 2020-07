In 2015 as the City of South Bend was celebrating its 150th anniversary, WVPE featured a segment called South Bend Stories.

One of those stories focused on a conversation wtih Joe Kernan talking about baseball.

Kernan not only was instrumental in bringing and keeping minor league baseball in South Bend, but he also played baseball while he was a student at Notre Dame.

88.1 WVPE will rebroadcast that segment Thursday, July 30th at 7:45am and again at 5:45pm.