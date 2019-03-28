Proposal Would Identify Prescriptions With Opioids

A bill that would require Indiana pharmacies to identify drugs that contain opioids on the label is moving through the Indiana legislature.

Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging CEO Kristen LaEace says identifying a drug as an opioid would ensure people know what they’re taking. She says seniors are especially vulnerable.

"Older adults do change their behavior when they know they are taking an opioid," says LaEace.

Indiana opioid prescription rates have declined, but the state’s drug monitoring system still shows more than 5 million opioid prescriptions were written last year.

Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) authored the legislation that aims to improve consumer awareness.

"We’ve got to make sure we do everything we can to educate people," says Leising.

The bill passed committee and moves to the full House.