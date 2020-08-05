Protesters Against Death Penalty Want Road Access In Terre Haute

Protesters against the death penalty gather in Terre Haute, Ind., Monday, July 13, 2020.
Credit (AP PHOTO/MICHAEL CONROY)

UNDATED (AP) — Anti-death penalty activists have asked a federal judge to order Indiana State Police to stop blocking roads to a prison where federal executions have resumed after a 17-year pause. A lawsuit filed on their behalf Tuesday says the roadblocks constitute unconstitutional no-protest zones and impede protesters’ free-speech rights.  Hours before three July executions, troopers cut off public roads to the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Four more executions are planned over the next two months as part of the Trump administration's resumption of federal executions.  The lawsuit filed in Indianapolis says blocked roads have forced activists to gather nearly 2 miles from the prison. It says that prevents the activists from mounting credible protests.

Attorneys for an inmate sentenced to death says the federal government has set an execution date for August 26th at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

Lezmond Mitchell was sentenced to death for murdering a 63-year-old woman and her granddaughter in October 2001. Mitchell was sentenced to death in October 2003. 

THE LATEST: U.S. Executes 2nd Man In A Week; Lawyers Said He Had Dementia

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press Jul 15, 2020
(Kansas Department of Corrections via AP)

 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The United States has carried out its second federal execution this week, killing by lethal injection a Kansas man whose lawyers contended he had dementia and was unfit to be executed. Wesley Ira Purkey was put to death Thursday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Purkey was convicted of kidnapping and killing a girl in Missouri before dismembering her body. He expressed remorse right before he was executed, saying he regretted the "pain and suffering" he caused. The Supreme Court cleared the way for Purkey's execution to take place just hours before. Another man, Daniel Lewis Lee, was put to death Tuesday, ending a 17-year hiatus on federal executions.

 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. judge has halted the execution of a federal death row inmate whose lawyers argue suffers from dementia. Wesley Ira Purkey was slated to be the second inmate executed by the government after a nearly 20-year hiatus ended this week. But a judge in Washington, D.C., imposed two injunctions Wednesday. The Justice Department is appealing in both cases. Purkey's lawyers say he can no longer grasp why he’s slated to die. Purkey, of Lansing, Kansas, was convicted of the 1998 killing of a girl in Kansas City, Missouri, and was scheduled for execution at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. Another man, Daniel Lewis Lee, was put to death there Tuesday. 