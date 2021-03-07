Protests At U Of M Over May 2021 Virtual Graduation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Parents and students have held a rally to show their displeasure with the University of Michigan’s decision to forgo a traditional in-person spring graduation. Some families believe the university is being too conservative in Ann Arbor. They note that other schools are planning to hold in-person ceremonies, despite the pandemic. U-M is planning to hold graduation in a virtual format with speeches on May 1. The school is also planning a number of in-person experiences, including professional photographs at Michigan Stadium. U-M says it’s impossible to know what infection and vaccination rates will be in spring and whether state and local limits on gatherings could change.