Purdue Board Of Trustees Approves Purchase Of Supercomputer

Purdue University announced plans today for a new $140 million STEM complex on the university's main campus in West Lafayette. The buildings will benefit students and businesses wanting to work with the university.

As demand continues to grow for workers in science, technology, engineering and math fields, university officials are building Purdue’s Engineering and Polytechnic Gateway Complex.

The two buildings will total 255,000 square feet, bringing the engineering and technology colleges together and preparing students for technical careers.