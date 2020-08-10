Purdue Board Of Trustees Approves Purchase Of Supercomputer

By Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Purdue University Board of Trustees has approved the purchase of a powerful new supercomputer from Dell that will support a wide range of research. Purdue says the high-performance computer cluster called Anvil will significantly increase the capacity available to the National Science Foundation's Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment. It serves tens of thousands of researchers across the U.S. Purdue has been a partner in the project for the past nine years. Anvil will be funded by a $10 million Science Foundation grant. Additional funding from the foundation will support Anvil's operations and user support. Anvil will enter production in 2021. The trustees approved the purchase Friday.

 

