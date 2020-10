UPDATE (Oct. 17):

Based on newly released data on Sat., Oct. 17th from the Indiana State Dept. of Health, the state has hit another new all-time high in daily COVID-19 cases. The new data reflects cases reported on Fri., Oct. 16. On Friday the state saw 2,521 new cases of COVID-19. That exceeds the previous record day of reporting the day before when 2,328 new cases were reported. In releasing the new data, health officials also indicated that today's total includes approximately 100 cases whose reporting was delayed due to a technical issue over the past few days.