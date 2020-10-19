Purdue University Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Emilie Syberg 59 minutes ago

Coach Jeff Brohm during Monday's briefing.
Credit ZOOM

Purdue University’s head football coach, Jeff Brohm, confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis Monday, after the results of both a daily antigen test and a PCR test taken Sunday came back positive. 

“It’s unfortunate, and it’s not ideal timing, but that’s the way that the world works today,” Brohm said in a Zoom press briefing Monday. 

Brohm did not necessarily anticipate being on the sidelines at Saturday’s home game season opener against Iowa.

“It's looking like that probably won't happen,” Brohm said. “I'm not going to give up hope on any of that, but following the guidelines set forth, I don't think I'll be able to do that.”

Brohm said he had begun experiencing symptoms a few days before the positive tests, including exhaustion and chills. He also said he would continue to coach the team remotely throughout the upcoming week, staying in contact with coaches and players.

“When it comes to game time, Brian Brohm will handle the game-time decisions, and will be the acting head coach on that day if I were not able to be there with the team,” Brohm said.  

Purdue Athletics Director Mike Bobinksi said no student athletes on the team had tested positive for COVID-19 since daily testing began on Sept. 30. 

