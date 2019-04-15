Purdue University Northwest Building Being Named For Former Professor

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A building at Purdue University Northwest is being named in honor of a former professor who left about $8 million from his estate for student scholarships and professorships.

The Purdue University Board of Trustees recently approved the official naming of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building, which is under construction in Hammond, Indiana, and is set to open in fall 2020.

Nelson grew up in Farmington, Missouri. The organic chemistry professor retired in 1991 and died in 2017.

