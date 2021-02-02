Purdue's Plane Diverted To Indy Because Of Mechanical Issues

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue's charter plane was diverted to Indianapolis on Monday night because of mechanical problems. The Boilermakers were flying from their campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, to Maryland, where they are scheduled to face the Terrapins on Tuesday night. The athletic department issued a statement saying Purdue would change planes in Indy before continuing its trip. The news came less than 12 hours after the Boilermakers moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season, landing at No. 24.