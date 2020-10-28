Rainwater, Myers On The Attack Against Holcomb In Second Gubernatorial Debate

By Brandon Smith 23 minutes ago

Screenshot from the final Indiana gubernatorial debate
Credit Courtesy WFYI

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s challengers – Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater – were on the attack in the last gubernatorial debate before Election Day.

Hoosier voters got their chance Tuesday to hear the candidates’ views on a wide range of topics – everything from marijuana legalization and redistricting reform to racial inequity and broadband access.

Holcomb’s strategy: stay the course.

READ MORE: Can I Vote By Mail? Here's What You Need To Know For Indiana's Elections

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

“We have bounced back. Again, I just mentioned the 26,000 jobs that have come in this year, the $4.9 billion in [capital expenditure]," Holcomb said. "Indiana remains the no. 1 manufacturing [state] in the country, per capita.”

Myers’s primary angle of attack was that Holcomb hasn’t done enough to address the state’s challenges – like with COVID-19.

“We now have about 1,700 people in the hospital in the state, virtually a new record," Myers said. "There’s a lot more to do and right now, we’re not getting the response that we need from state government to get it done.”

Rainwater didn’t hold back – he opened fire on Holcomb from the first minutes of the debate.

“You need to ask yourself as a Hoosier, ‘Am I getting better economically?" Rainwater said. "Is what the governor is talking about helping me, personally, and my family?’”

More than 1 million Hoosiers have already cast their ballot. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
Indiana
gubernatorial debate
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Donald Rainwater
Dr. Woody Myers
Local

Related Content

Governor Candidates Clash Over Education, COVID-19, Guns In First Debate

By Brandon Smith Oct 21, 2020
(Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

Gov. Eric Holcomb defended his job performance Tuesday in the first of two gubernatorial debates this year. His challengers, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, assailed Holcomb’s record – but from sharply different angles.

Indiana's Gubernatorial Race Isn't A Sure Thing For Incumbent

By Brandon Smith Oct 6, 2020
(Alan Mbathi/IPB News)

The 2020 Indiana governor’s race always looked like an uphill battle for the challengers, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater. A global pandemic likely only made it harder.

IN Gubernatorial Candidates On COVID-19, Racial Inequity And Education

By Brandon Smith Sep 30, 2020
(ALAN MBATHI/IPB NEWS)

The 2020 campaign for Indiana governor – like so much of people’s lives – has been overtaken by concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests over racial injustice and police violence. Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sat down with each candidate to discuss the race's big issues.