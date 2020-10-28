Rainwater, Myers On The Attack Against Holcomb In Second Gubernatorial Debate

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s challengers – Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater – were on the attack in the last gubernatorial debate before Election Day.

Hoosier voters got their chance Tuesday to hear the candidates’ views on a wide range of topics – everything from marijuana legalization and redistricting reform to racial inequity and broadband access.

Holcomb’s strategy: stay the course.

“We have bounced back. Again, I just mentioned the 26,000 jobs that have come in this year, the $4.9 billion in [capital expenditure]," Holcomb said. "Indiana remains the no. 1 manufacturing [state] in the country, per capita.”

Myers’s primary angle of attack was that Holcomb hasn’t done enough to address the state’s challenges – like with COVID-19.

“We now have about 1,700 people in the hospital in the state, virtually a new record," Myers said. "There’s a lot more to do and right now, we’re not getting the response that we need from state government to get it done.”

Rainwater didn’t hold back – he opened fire on Holcomb from the first minutes of the debate.

“You need to ask yourself as a Hoosier, ‘Am I getting better economically?" Rainwater said. "Is what the governor is talking about helping me, personally, and my family?’”

More than 1 million Hoosiers have already cast their ballot. Election Day is Nov. 3.

