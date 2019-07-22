Rally In South Bend To Show Solidarity With Puerto Rican Protests

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Protesters are gathering in the capital of Puerto Rico demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló after crude messages between him and other officials were published in the media. Some South Bend residents are also gathering this evening to show solidarity.

The event is being held to stand with thousands of protestors in Puerto Rico demanding Ricardo Rosselló's resignation. In addition to the recently revealed messages, they’re also upset about federal corruption charges leveled against officials.

Laura Ortiz Mercado is Puerto Rican and lives in South Bend. She’s one of the rally’s leaders and says it’s an opportunity for people in South Bend to learn more about Puerto Rico even if they don’t know about the current turmoil on the island.

“We’re part of this nation, we’re part of this country, and it’s time that we pay attention to what’s going on with our brothers and sisters there,” she says.

The rally will start at 6 p.m. Monday evening at the Jon Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center.