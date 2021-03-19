Rate Of Fully Vaccinated Hoosiers Climbs To 14%

By Associated Press 43 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say more than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the state’s pandemic death toll is nearing 13,000.

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site on March 15.
Credit MANDEL NGAN / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 915,719 individuals — or nearly 14% of Indiana’s population— have been fully vaccinated. Those fully vaccinated represent individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. State health officials also reported that another 15 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. That raises Indiana’s pandemic death toll to 12,922 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths over the past year.

Tags: 
Indiana
Covid-19
vaccination
Local

Related Content

Indiana Lawmakers Back Off Proposed Restrictions On Governor's Emergency Powers

By Brandon Smith 23 hours ago
(Brandon Smith/IPB News)

Senate lawmakers dramatically scaled back a plan to restrict the governor’s emergency powers, used extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana Hospitality Leaders Optimistic Over Recovery For Hotels, Restaurants

By Samantha Horton 23 hours ago
(Samantha Horton/IPB News)

After quickly grinding to a halt last spring, officials say Indiana’s hotels and restaurants are slowly recovering.

Elkhart Jazz Festival Expected To Take Place In June

By Mar 18, 2021
https://www.facebook.com/ElkhartJazzFestival/photos/a.431501261654/10156107438436655

After cancelling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have announced dates for the 2021 Elkhart Jazz Festival.

Festival co-chair Ben Decker said organizers are planning this year’s festival for June 17-20. 

 

“It’s really exciting, I mean, potentially, folks experiencing some of their first live music opportunity over the course of the past year,” he said.

 

Michigan Announces New Guidelines For Youth Sports As COVID-19 Cases Trend Upward

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press 5 hours ago
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is easing outdoor stadium capacity restrictions before baseball's Opening Day but ordering weekly testing of teen athletes amid a climbing coronavirus case rate that ranks fourth nationally over the past week. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that, for now, she does not plan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions — noting ongoing vaccinations while also citing concerns about variants that more easily spread. Under a revised health order that starts Monday, outdoor arenas — including the Detroit Tigers’ Comerica Park — can seat 20% of their capacity. Starting April 2, athletes ages 13 to 19 must participate in a weekly testing program.