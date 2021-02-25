Reaction Following Cass Co. GOP Party's Censure Of Fred Upton

Earlier this week the Cass County Republican Party voted to censure GOP Congressman Fred Upton who has represented Southwest Michigan in the House of Representatives for decades.

Upton voted earlier this month to remove Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her House Committee assignments.

According to NPR reporting, Greene has long embraced conspiracy theories and has a history of being racist and anti-Semitic. She recently came under fire for resurfaced content from before she was elected to her House seat that shows her espousing baseless conspiracy theories that the Parkland, Fla., school shooting was a hoax and "liking" social media posts that called for violence against top Democrats.

Mark Howie, the chairman of the party in Cass County, said that the censure was not only to address Upton's vote against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but also what Howie describes as Upton's "inconsistencies in his inaction with other members of Congress that make similar statements while they are in Congress."

"Our question remains, if Greene's statements were bad enough for Upton's vote where were the other 200 Republicans, 5% support from his party?" Howie asked.

He said the vote to censure Upton "was a near unanimous vote of our Executive Committee in attendance."

Fred Upton reacted on Twitter.