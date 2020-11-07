Reaction In Michigan To Biden Victory

A Biden supporter cheers while driving past a Trump rally protesting the election results after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
Credit (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Michiganders are reacting in very different ways to the announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Just before noon the Associated Press and other news outlets projected Biden would win the states of Pennsylvania and Nevada, giving the Democratic Party nominee enough electoral college votes to win the presidential race.

At a noon hour rally at the state capitol, hundreds of flag waving supporters of President Donald Trump remained defiant.  

“This has nothing to do with being a sore loser.  We didn’t lose,” Brandon Straka, a MAGA activist told the crowd.

People at the rally claim voting irregularities in Michigan cost the president votes.   To date, none of the various allegations of voting irregularities in Michigan have been proven.

Defiant Donald Trump supporters say they don't believe the news media outlets that claim former Vice President Joe Biden was won the 2020 election

Rally organizer Kevin Skinner says he plans to protest every day at the capitol and urged those at the rally to fight any effort to certify Michigan’s election results if they show Biden winning the state.

He says the news media’s declaration of a winner in the presidential race doesn’t end efforts to re-elect the president.

“It intensifies the work we’re going to do because the media is complicit in the globalist scam to take America away from its people.  So this only solidifies our stance,” says Skinner.

A few hours later in Detroit, hundreds of activists gathered to renew their commitment to getting every vote counted.

“Voters united will never be defeated,” one of the speakers chanted in unison with the crowd.

Groups taking part in the rally focused their efforts during the campaign to insure the votes of African-Americans and Latinos in Michigan were counted.

Trump supporters pledge to fight any effort to certify the election results if it means Joe Biden wins Michigan. Activists in Detroit plan to fight to insure that every vote cast in the general election is counted.

Rally organizers, including Milly Sweeney, defended Michigan election officials against allegations of voting irregularities.

“We know what’s happening with our Secretary of State and our clerks has been fair and honest,” says Sweeney.

The way elections officials handled the 2020 election remains at issue with Republican Party leaders alleging GOP candidates may have lost votes due to irregularities.

