Reaction In Michigan To Biden Victory

Michiganders are reacting in very different ways to the announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Just before noon the Associated Press and other news outlets projected Biden would win the states of Pennsylvania and Nevada, giving the Democratic Party nominee enough electoral college votes to win the presidential race.

At a noon hour rally at the state capitol, hundreds of flag waving supporters of President Donald Trump remained defiant.

“This has nothing to do with being a sore loser. We didn’t lose,” Brandon Straka, a MAGA activist told the crowd.

People at the rally claim voting irregularities in Michigan cost the president votes. To date, none of the various allegations of voting irregularities in Michigan have been proven.

Rally organizer Kevin Skinner says he plans to protest every day at the capitol and urged those at the rally to fight any effort to certify Michigan’s election results if they show Biden winning the state.

He says the news media’s declaration of a winner in the presidential race doesn’t end efforts to re-elect the president.

“It intensifies the work we’re going to do because the media is complicit in the globalist scam to take America away from its people. So this only solidifies our stance,” says Skinner.

A few hours later in Detroit, hundreds of activists gathered to renew their commitment to getting every vote counted.

“Voters united will never be defeated,” one of the speakers chanted in unison with the crowd.

Groups taking part in the rally focused their efforts during the campaign to insure the votes of African-Americans and Latinos in Michigan were counted.

Rally organizers, including Milly Sweeney, defended Michigan election officials against allegations of voting irregularities.

“We know what’s happening with our Secretary of State and our clerks has been fair and honest,” says Sweeney.

The way elections officials handled the 2020 election remains at issue with Republican Party leaders alleging GOP candidates may have lost votes due to irregularities.