Reaction From South Bend After Black Lawmakers Are "Booed" By GOP Colleagues Over Local Schools Bill

According to multiple reports, including an extensive report by the Indianapolis Star, Black lawmakers in the Indiana Statehouse were shouted down by their Republican colleagues Thursday after they raised concerns that a bill involving some St. Joseph County schools may be discriminatory.

House Bill 1367 would allow students in Greene Township, in the western part of St. Joseph County, to leave South Bend Community Schools and attend John Glenn Schools instead.

Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) and Rep. Vernon Smith (D-Gary), both members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, objected to the bill, saying it would allow students to leave a racially diverse school district to attend primarily white schools.

District 6 Rep. Maureen Bauer, who represents parts of South Bend, said Republican lawmakers responded with shouts and "boos."

"This is my first session, [but] I have never heard anyone 'boo' a member for telling their story at the microphone or yell, 'Come on, man,' while they're speaking," Bauer said.

The Indianapolis Star reports Porter left the House floor "overcome with emotion" and that more lawmakers then spilled out into the hallways, where what was described as a heated exchange continued.

Representative Jake Teshka of St. Joseph County, who authored the bill, said allowing Greene Township students to attend John Glenn Schools would resolve transportation issues.

The Star reports Teshka said he had “heard” concerns about discrimination, even if he didn’t agree with those concerns.

The bill ultimately passed the Indiana House and will now move to the State Senate. South Bend Community Schools Superintendent Todd Cummings said in a statment that he was "deeply disappointed" with the House's decision.

"I don't believe education policy should be made at the township level, particularly policy that will negatively impact our desegregation efforts and set a harmful precedent for urban school districts across the state," Cummings wrote. "We remain committed to serving the students in Greene Township who attend South Bend Community Schools, and providing a high quality education for all students."

A similar measure from Greene Township failed to win approval from the Indiana legislature in past years.

