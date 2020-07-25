Regis Philbin, TV Personality And Host, Dies At 88. Notre Dame President Offers Condolences

NEW YORK (AP) — Legendary television personality Regis Philbin has died at 88. The genial host shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." Philbin died Friday, just over a month before his 89th birthday. He died of natural causes, according to a family statement. Celebrities routinely stopped by Philbin's syndicated morning show, but its heart was in the first 15 minutes, when he and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford or Kelly Ripa bantered about the events of the day.

Philbin graduated from Notre Dame in 1953. He remained an ardent supporter of the university. The DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at Notre Dame tweeted condolences shortly after the news of Philbin's death broke on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night the President of Notre Dame, Rev. John I. Jenkins, issued a statement on the death of Philbin.

“Regis regaled millions on air through the years, oftentimes sharing a passionate love for his alma mater with viewers. He will be remembered at Notre Dame for his unfailing support for the University and its mission, including the Philbin Studio Theater in our performing arts center. He likewise was generous with his time and talent in support of South Bend’s Center for the Homeless and other worthy causes. Our prayers are with his wife, Joy, and their daughters and Notre Dame alumnae Joanna and J.J.”