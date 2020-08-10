Reimagining The Economy

Monday, August 10, 2020 at 9 PM

We are in the midst of a pandemic that has led to one of the worst economic crises in our history. Once the public health emergency becomes manageable, this country still faces one of the biggest public issue of our lifetimes: Will we go back to business, inequity and the systemic racism we had, or will we draw a blueprint for the economy we want? In this one-hour special, Marketplace Morning Report’s David Brancaccio explores what a new reimagined economy might look like and what it will take for us to get there.