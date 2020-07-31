Rep. Greg Pence Criticized For Racist Items Sold At His Mall

By CASEY SMITH Associated Press/Report for America 1 hour ago

Cookie jars and other figurines modeled after a "Mammy" image are for sale at the Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at the sprawling antiques mall he co-owns.
EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling  antiques mall he owns with his wife. The issue has taken on particular significance amid a national reckoning on race. The Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, has more than 4 million items for sale by the merchants who rent booths from the Pences. Sprinkled throughout the mall are dozens of objects that trade in Jim Crow-era caricatures and stereotypes. Pence's Democratic challenger drew attention to the objects recently. Through a spokesperson, the Republican congressman told The Star Press that he "is not engaged in the active management" of the mall. Greg Pence is the vice president's older brother. 

 

