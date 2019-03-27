Rep. Kildee: Voters want bipartisan fixes for Affordable Care Act, not a repeal

Stateside's conversation with Rep. Dan Kildee

The Trump Administration dropped a surprise this week: making a move to invalidate the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare. The Justice Department now says the entire law should be declared unconstitutional.

Flint Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, joins Stateside to react to the White House's effort to repeal the ACA, and to news that U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to zero out federal funding for the Special Olympics.

