Report: Indiana Too Quick To Clear Amazon In Worker's Death

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York.
Credit Richard Drew/AP Photo/File

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal investigation into how Indiana's safety agency reviewed an Amazon employee's death in 2017 has found it prematurely released the company from citations and fines. According to The Indianapolis Star, the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration gave advice to Amazon representatives on how to dismiss safety violation orders without proper evidence. John Stallone, the former IOSHA inspector who investigated the death, had issued four safety citations for a total fine of $28,000, which Amazon later appealed, arguing the death was a result of employee misconduct. IOSHA is required to provide a written response to the findings from the federal investigation.

 

Tags: 
amazon
Indiana
OSHA
worker death
Local
IOSHA

