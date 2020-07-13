Report: Lack Of Affordable Child Care Cost Indiana Employers $1.8 Billion Per Year

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana employers are losing $1.8 billion a year due to a lack of stable childcare for employees according to the latest report from the state’s Early Learning Advisory Committee.

The committee studied trends in early child care in 2019 and, like past reports, projects a shortage of child care providers over the next 10 years. It said tuition for childcare has become unaffordable for low- and middle-income families who work full-time.

It also said many child care workers make near-poverty level wages.

Betsy Delgado chairs the Early Learning Advisory Committee. She said it’s important for policymakers to note that making childcare accessible isn’t just beneficial for children years later.

“It’s really good for an economy to have people who can work, they’re not worried about their children because they’re in good education,” she said. ”I think it’s [about] connecting those two messages.”

The committee is now studying the impact COVID-19 has had on child care around the state.

