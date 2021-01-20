Reps. Upton And Walorski Respond To President Biden's Inauguration

By 17 minutes ago

Credit TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Shortly after the ceremony, Congressional representatives from Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan issued their responses to the inauguration.

Rep. Fred Upton, of Michigan’s 6th Congressional District, said the nation’s leaders “must renew their commitment to working together in a bipartisan fashion.”  

 

He added that he was “extending a hand across the aisle to work with anyone from any party who is serious about solving problems.”

 

Upton was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last week.

 

Indiana 2nd District Rep. Jackie Walorski also said she was “ready to work with President Biden and his administration toward common goals.” She added that she would “stand firmly against policies that would threaten our economic recovery, weaken our national security, or erode Americans’ constitutional rights.”

 

On Jan. 6, Walorski voted against certifying the Electoral College votes of certain states. Her statement today also began with praise for now-former President Trump for what she called his “tireless effort” over the last four years.

 

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

 

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags: 
Inauguration
Rep. Fred Upton
Rep. Jackie Walorski
Indiana 2nd district
Michigan 6th District
Joe Biden
Local

Related Content

Watch Live: Biden's Inauguration Day

By 8 hours ago
Caroline Amenabar/NPR; GPA Photo Archive/Flickr; Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being sworn in as the president and vice president of the United States. Watch the ceremony, inaugural address and other celebratory events throughout the day. Live coverage can be watched here starting at 11am. You can also listen to live coverage on 88.1 WVPE from 11am-2pm. 

Upton: "I Will Vote To Impeach"

By Diane Daniels Jan 13, 2021
https://upton.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=401699

GOP Congressman Fred Upton from St. Joseph, Michigan, will break ranks with other Republicans in announcing that he will vote in favor of impeaching Pres. Trump. The U.S. House is taking up the issue today. Last night Upton voted against endorsing the use of the 25th Amendment against Trump.

(You can see Upton's statement from his website below.) 

Walorski Posts To Facebook Her Intentions To Possibly Object To Certifying Presidential Election

By Diane Daniels Jan 5, 2021
https://www.facebook.com/RepJackieWalorski/photos/a.466879130037549/466879136704215/

Late Monday GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, posted to Facebook regarding her plan of action on certifying the results of the presidential election. That plan includes potentially objecting to electors from certain contested states.

Walorski's Facebook post contradicts statements made to a constituent in a letter dated Jan. 3, 2021, in which she said in part, "Now that the president’s campaign has exhausted its legal options and the Electoral College has voted, it’s clear the results of the election are final. While I am disappointed in the outcome, we as Americans must follow the Constitution and support the peaceful transfer of power." 