Reps. Upton And Walorski Respond To President Biden's Inauguration

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Shortly after the ceremony, Congressional representatives from Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan issued their responses to the inauguration.

Rep. Fred Upton, of Michigan’s 6th Congressional District, said the nation’s leaders “must renew their commitment to working together in a bipartisan fashion.”

He added that he was “extending a hand across the aisle to work with anyone from any party who is serious about solving problems.”

Today marks a new chapter in American history as Joe Biden is sworn in as the United States’ 46th @POTUS. Our nation’s leaders must renew their commitment to working together in a bipartisan fashion to address the challenges facing the American people... pic.twitter.com/LWqFb9IZQw — Fred Upton #WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) January 20, 2021

Upton was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last week.

Indiana 2nd District Rep. Jackie Walorski also said she was “ready to work with President Biden and his administration toward common goals.” She added that she would “stand firmly against policies that would threaten our economic recovery, weaken our national security, or erode Americans’ constitutional rights.”

Today marks a vital moment in our democratic process: the inauguration of a new president and the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. https://t.co/3cxvducIfm — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) January 20, 2021

On Jan. 6, Walorski voted against certifying the Electoral College votes of certain states. Her statement today also began with praise for now-former President Trump for what she called his “tireless effort” over the last four years.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

