Republicans and Climate Change

The Republican Party was once a leader in environmental politics. But in recent years, climate change and clean energy have become polarizing issues. Some in power deny that climate change is a man-made problem. But there are Republicans who support clean energy and want to take on carbon emissions.

We talk to a political analyst about the relationship the Republican Party has had with environmental issues, and a young Republican organizer who advocates for change. We also hear from a mayor who explains why solar power made economic sense for his town.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Isaiah Mears

Chairman, Indiana Federation of College Republicans

Jesse Kharbanda

Executive Director, Hoosier Environmental Council

Mike Ochs

Mayor of North Vernon, Indiana

Andy Downs

Director, Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics