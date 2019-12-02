Republicans Set To Pick Indiana House Speaker Successor

By TOM DAVIES Associated Press 59 minutes ago

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma
Credit BRANDON SMITH/IPB NEWS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican legislators are deciding their pick as the next leader of the Indiana House.

The private vote Monday among House Republicans comes after longtime House Speaker Brian Bosma announced two weeks ago that he would retire after the 2020 legislative session.

Bosma says he'll work with the successor during the upcoming session and that person will take over GOP caucus leadership heading into the November 2020 election when all 100 House seats will be on the ballot.

Rep. Todd Huston of Fishers is considered a top candidate to replace Bosma. Huston was first elected to the Legislature in 2012 and led the House budget-writing committee this past year. He previously was chief of staff for Republican former state schools superintendent Tony Bennett. 

