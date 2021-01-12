Request For National Guard At Michigan State Capitol

By Karel Vega 1 hour ago

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, armed men stand on the steps at the State Capitol after a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Lansing, Mich. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Credit (AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA, FILE)

Lansing’s mayor is asking the governor of Michigan to activate the Michigan National Guard in the city next week.

Armed protests are expected to take place in all 50 state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor sent the request to Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday.

That’s following warnings from the FBI that armed protests would be taking place at state capitols in the coming days.

In the request, Schor listed January 17th and 20th as specific dates to have the Michigan National Guard in place to protect the statehouse and the businesses around it.

On Monday, the state banned the open carrying of firearms inside of the Capitol building.

Some state lawmakers, including Governor Whitmer say the action doesn’t go far enough.

Last spring, armed protesters stormed the Michigan capitol building to speak out against the state’s stay at home orders.

