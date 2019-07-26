Researchers tracking invasive grass carp in Lake Erie

Michigan and Ohio crews are on the lookout this summer for invasive grass carp.

The grass carp survey is being done by the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's Grass Carp Response Team.



Crews will be surveying several Lake Erie bays and river mouths in search of the invasive fish.

They're hoping to capture some of the fish and install transmitters that will allow researchers to track their movements.

Grass carp are among the varieties of Asian carp that scientists say could extensively damage the Great Lakes.

A network of receivers helps crews follow the fish and determine when they're grouping to spawn or feed.

All the states and Canadian provinces in the Great Lakes region prohibit the possession of live, fertile grass carp.

Officials say grass carp have been captured in Lake Erie since the 1980’s, most likely after escaping from private ponds.

