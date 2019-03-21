RFK's Indianapolis Speech Becomes Part Of The National Recording Registry

Senator Robert F. Kennedy raises his hand with the "V-sign" to the crowd of supporters at the Ambassador Hotel with wife Ethel at his side. Los Angeles, California, June 5, 1968. Moments later he was shot. He died on June 6th at 1:44 AM at the Good Samaritan Hospital.
Credit DAVID KENNERLY / GETTY IMAGES

   INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A recording of a speech Robert F. Kennedy delivered in Indianapolis following Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination is being inducted into the National Recording Registry.
 

     The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that Kennedy's April 4, 1968, speech is among 25 recordings being tapped for preservation this year because of their cultural and historic importance .
 

     Kennedy learned of King's death shortly before he arrived at an Indianapolis park for a presidential campaign stop. He shared the news of King's assassination with a mostly African-American crowd and called for a nonviolent reaction before mentioning the 1963 assassination of his brother, President John F. Kennedy.
 
     The library says Kennedy's extemporaneous speech recalls "a frightening time of political violence as well as a dream for a better future." 

     Kennedy was assassinated two months later.

