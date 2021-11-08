Richard Antoine White (repeat)

Listen to a broadcast version of the show.

Richard Antoine White is the first African American to earn a doctorate in tuba performance, and the journey to get there wasn’t easy.

Today we revisit our show where we talk to Richard about his new memoir, “I'm Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream.”

Originally aired October 6, 2021.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Richard Antoine White

Author of “I'm Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream”; Principal Tubist, New Mexico Philharmonic and Santa Fe Symphony; Professor of Tuba and Euphonium, University of New Mexico