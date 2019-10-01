Right to Life of Michigan says it has collected more than half of signatures for abortion ban

Abortion rights opponents reached the halfway point in a petition drive to ban dilation and evacuation, or D&E abortions.

Michigan Values Life includes Right to Life of Michigan and some churches. The group says it has collected more than 200,000 signatures toward its goal of 400,000. Officials say the count does not include signatures thought to be invalid.

The group has until December 23rd to collect 340,047 valid signatures in order for the legislature to consider it. The number of votes cast for governor during the 2018 election determines the number of signatures required for the petition drive.

The legislature first would have the chance to pass the measure into law before it goes to the statewide ballot. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not be able to veto the measure.

D&E abortions are typically performed in the second trimester. The ban makes an exception if the procedure would save the life of the mother, but not for rape or incest.

