Rise in COVID cases is among the unvaccinated

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Michigan continues to rise.

Over the past four days the state has averaged 441 new cases, nearly triple the amount in late June.

Most of the new infections - and nearly all hospitalizations - are among unvaccinated people.

Chief Medical Executive Doctor Joneigh Khaldun says the increase in cases is not due to any one cause, but several.

“We know that more and more people are not wearing masks. We know we don't have enough people who are fully vaccinated. And we also know that we have these more easily transmissible variants present here in Michigan,” Khaldun said.

She says the state has increased genetic sequencing of COVID variants to better track the more-contagious Delta variant. She says residents should get vaccinated to protect themselves. So far, only 58% of the state’s population is fully inoculated.

Officials with the CDC said the Delta variant behaves differently from other strains, and that vaccinated people might become asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.

