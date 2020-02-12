Robinson Community Learning Center To Celebrate Anniversary And Say Farewell To Current Building

Listen to a radio version of this story.

The Robinson Community Learning Center is having an event Friday to celebrate its 19th anniversary. It will be the last time they celebrate in the current building on Eddy Street in South Bend before moving.

The Robinson Center is a collaboration between the University of Notre Dame and the community to offer different classes and activities.



It's meant to be a gathering place for people with varying interests.

The center will move into a new building right across the street next summer.

Jennifer Knapp Beudert is the manager of the center. She said the move will allow them to nearly double the size of the facility.

“We have grown so much over the last 20 years that we’ve really outgrown our space.”

She said while the move is positive, it will be bittersweet.

“The Robinson Center always does feel like a home or like a family. So there’s very much a sense of leaving our original home.”

The new building will have a performance theatre, more classrooms, an outdoor space, and windows. It will also have murals from the old center.

The celebration starts at 5:30 on Friday at the original Robinson Center on North Eddy St.

Contact Annacaroline at acaruso@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @AnnacarolineC16

