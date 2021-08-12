Rolls-Royce Completes $600M Indianapolis Revitalization, Plans More State Investment

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Rolls-Royce North America continues to expand its investment in Indiana. The completion of a $600 million revitalization of its Indianapolis facilities is one of several major upgrades the company’s making in the state.

The aerospace and defense company upgraded the World War II-era buildings reducing the footprint more than 50 percent, but still expanding production capabilities.

“Twenty-five million pounds of demolished material, 5 million pounds of recycled metal, 2 million pounds of abated asbestos," said Tom Bell, Rolls-Royce North America CEO and chairman, describing the renovations. “One and a half million hours of labor. And over 2,000 individual machine moves. A huge journey over six years.”

While one project may be complete, the company is already onto the next with a multimillion-dollar investment at its Purdue University location. The company will expand the test facilities for high-altitude and hybrid-electric engines.

Bell said the Indianapolis facilities will be some of their most advanced and efficient sites.

“Perhaps the most important thing here today, is the fact that this six years of hard work enables and improves our chance of winning new work for these plants,” he said.

U.S. Rep. André Carson (D-Indianapolis) spoke at the company’s celebration of the Indianapolis campus renovation. He said Rolls-Royce’s investment in the state will benefit Hoosiers and the environment.

“I'm also pleased that this great company is making sustainability a priority, by investing in hybrid and fully electric engines and sustainable aviation fuel to power aircraft for the future,” Carson said. “You know, fighting climate change is and will remain the major global challenge. And we need companies like Rolls-Royce to help us lead that change. ”

Bell said the company will have another announcement in the future on upgrades to its test facilities in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis facilities’ revitalization is a part of Rolls-Royce's effort to make operations net-zero in carbon use by 2030.

Contact reporter Samantha at shorton@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @SamHorton5.