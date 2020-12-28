Roughly 4.8 Million Hoosiers Will Need Vaccines To Achieve Herd Immunity

By Bárbara Anguiano 41 minutes ago

In order to achieve herd immunity in the state of Indiana, 70 percent of Hoosiers will need to be vaccinated. (Provided by IU Health)
Credit (Provided by IU Health)

As more Hoosiers continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, there are questions about herd immunity. Herd immunity is when the majority of people in a certain population are vaccinated, so they end up helping protect the part of the population that is not. As Christmas nears, health experts stress the importance of remaining cautious of the virus as the state works toward achieving herd immunity.

Brian Dixon is the director of public health informatics at the Regenstrief Institute. He says in order to achieve herd immunity in the state, 70 percent, or roughly 4.8 million Hoosiers need to be vaccinated.

Dixon said we most likely won’t reach that number of vaccines until late summer, assuming logistically, everything goes as planned. That means everyone gets vaccinated when it’s their turn and that there’s enough vaccines to meet demand.

"We believe we can make an impact, even without achieving herd immunity for the whole state, before that time period, if we vaccinate some of the high risk populations," Dixon said.

Dixon urges Hoosiers to remain especially vigilant to their approach to COVID-19 during the winter, as people spend more time indoors. 

READ MORE: How Will Indiana Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines? Here's What You Need To Know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

He said we most likely won’t reach that number until late summer, and that’s assuming everything works out logistically. 

"The time for sort of relaxation and celebration will come in the spring and summer as we begin to achieve herd immunity in specific populations such as long-term care facilities and the rest of the state," Dixon said.

Dixon said the time could be shortened depending on the number of vaccines available.

Contact reporter Bárbara at banguiano@lakeshorepublicmedia or follow her on Twitter at @radiospice219.

Tags: 
herd immunity
Covid-19
Vaccine
Indiana
Local

Related Content

COVID-19 Vaccine Being Administered At Hoosier Long-Term Care Facilities As Of Today

By Associated Press 49 minutes ago
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are reporting 2,494 new coronavirus infections and 43 additional deaths. Also Monday, officials began administering a vaccine for nearly 1,000 long-term care facilities across the state. The Indiana State Department of Health says the newly confirmed deaths raised Indiana’s overall toll to 7,886, including both confirmed and presumed infections. Long-term care residents account for 50% of Indiana’s coronavirus deaths but make up less than 1% of Indiana's population.

UPDATE: St. Joseph County Extends Face Mask Order Through March 31, 2021

By Diane Daniels 3 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Today St. Joseph County Health Department officials in South Bend released a new order indicating that the county's face mask mandate that has been in place for months will be extended through the end of March 2021. The previous order was due to expire at the end of 2020. 

It's Not Just Teachers: Field Trip Destinations Are Developing Virtual Learning Too

By Jeanie Lindsay 6 hours ago
(Photo provided by Indiana State Museum)

Historical sites and other school field trip hotspots are offering more virtual resources for teachers to use during the pandemic, and organizers say virtual offerings developed this year are likely to stick around.

Indiana University Study To Look At COVID-19 Immunity: How Long Does It Really Last?

By Bárbara Anguiano 7 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

A study at Indiana University aims to shed light on so-called COVID-19 immunity, after a person has been infected or after being vaccinated. Studies like this one could also help shape what the COVID-19 vaccine response looks like. 