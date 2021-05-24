Saint Joseph Health System Moves COVID-19 Vaccine To Doctors' Offices

Starting June 5, patients in the Saint Joseph Health System will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from their primary care provider.

(More details in the health system's release below.)

Mishawaka, Ind. (May 24, 2021) — Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) began vaccinating healthcare workers against COVID-19 on Dec. 18, 2020, and since that date, has provided 62,716 shots in arms. In December, SJHS Vaccine Clinics were the sole source for COVID-19 vaccinations in Saint Joseph and Marshall Counties. As vaccine allocations from the state expanded, additional vaccination sites opened, now totaling 55 locations in St. Joe and Marshall Counties. Because COVID-19 vaccines are now readily available at multiple sites within our communities, SJHS is transitioning its vaccination efforts to the Saint Joseph Medical Group. This transition allows the medical professionals staffing the vaccine clinics in the medical centers to return to their critical roles in the health system. The Saint Joseph Medical Group locations have historically been the source of vaccinations for families and will continue to build on the successes seen in local vaccination efforts.

COVID VACCINES:

Effective June 5, 2021, all COVID vaccinations provided by SJHS will be at Saint Joseph Medical Group locations. Please call your physician or provider's office to schedule an appointment. If you need a primary care provider, visit sjmed.com/find-a-doctor.

COVID TESTING:

Effective after 1:00 p.m. on June 23, 2021, COVID-19 testing in Saint Joseph County and Marshall Counties will transition to other providers. Anyone needing a test can visit coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm for testing locations. If you are ill or experiencing symptoms contact your primary care provider.

COVID-19 ANTIBODY INFUSION TREATMENT:

Monoclonal antibody infusions continue to be an effective treatment that prevent hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths. SJHS will continue to offer this treatment in our Ambulatory Infusions Center in the Mishawaka Medical Center. Your physician or provider is able to arrange for this treatment if you are at risk and diagnosed with COVID-19.

Saint Joseph Medical Group locations with the COVID-19 vaccine are listed below. To make an appointment visit sjmed.com/find-a-doctor or call 1.888.638.4427.