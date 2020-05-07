Saint Mary's College Announces Plans For in-Person Classes In The Fall

By Diane Daniels 33 minutes ago

Dr. Katie Conboy will be the next president of Saint Mary's College. She speaks to a room full of students and faculty on Feb. 12th, 2020.
Credit Annacaroline Caruso/WVPE News

Saint Mary's College announced online on the school's website that plans are being made to have students return to campus in the fall for in-person instruction.

The following statement was posted on the college's site on May 6:

Saint Mary’s College is committed to providing an exceptional education experience for its students. After careful deliberation, guided by our leadership team and COVID Task Force, it is our intention to reopen our campus in time for students to return for classes in the fall. Any decisions about the fall semester will require complex planning, and will come with extraordinary responsibilities. Maintaining the safety and well-being of our campus community is always our top priority, and as such, we will adjust all plans based on the current status of the health crisis. We will provide further updates about the fall semester by mid-June.

Tags: 
Saint Mary's College
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Local

