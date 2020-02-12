Saint Mary's College Introduces Next President, Wants To Move Past Controversy From Prior President

Listen to a radio version of this story.

Saint Mary’s College introduced its fourteenth president Wednesday. This follows a 10-month search to replace the College’s prior president who left with some controvery. Saint Mary’s College chose Dr. Katie Conboy as the school's next president.

She earned a PhD from the University of Notre Dame in 1986 and is currently Provost and Senior Vice President at Simmons University, a women's college in Boston

SMC’s prior president, Janice Cervelli, abruptly resigned in October 2018 and is suing the school. According to court documents, Cervelli claims she was forced to step down and was not paid properly.

Gretchen Flicker is on the college’s Board of Trustees. She said she believes having Conboy as the next president will help everyone move past the controversy.

“It is important to get off on the right foot and we think that is happening. The past is behind us."

Conboy agreed she would like to focus on the future and the plans she has for Saint Mary's College.

“I see the future as being very bright for Saint Mary’s. We’re living in a time where I think womens education is going to see a resurgence."

Conboy will take over as president on June 1st.

Contact Annacaroline at acaruso@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @AnnacarolineC16

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at: https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/

