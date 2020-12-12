Sandhill Cranes Making Yearly Stop In Indiana Marshes

MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Thousands of sandhill cranes are converging in rural northwestern Indiana as part of their annual fall migration, and birdwatchers are once again lining up for a view of the spectacle. The birds head south every fall from Alaska and Canada down to Florida, Texas, and Mexico, and they stop at the Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area along the way to rest and feed. Indiana's Department of Natural resources says that about 30,000 of the cranes have converged at one time this fall at the marsh-filled wildlife area about 40 miles southeast of Gary