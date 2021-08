'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's August installment Monday August 9th at 9:00pm eastern.

Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd power).

https://www.kennygarrett.com

https://www.bryanlubeck.com

https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org